Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,409 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 18.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 28.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 15.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,188,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 119.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 16,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 14,266.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 15,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RGLD. Raymond James reduced their target price on Royal Gold from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Royal Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.09.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $111.95 on Thursday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $147.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.87.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 39.96%. The business had revenue of $146.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

