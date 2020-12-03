Robin Ann Abrams Sells 18,335 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $506,046.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,826. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

LSCC stock opened at $42.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $42.90.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $103.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 12.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 116,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 12,772 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $290,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,768.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 172,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after buying an additional 163,014 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 203,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.43.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.