Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Stock Position Cut by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

RS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.75.

NYSE RS opened at $119.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $70.57 and a 52-week high of $123.09.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

In related news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 9,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,167,127.50. Also, VP Michael Patrick Shanley sold 3,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $425,052.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,198,952.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Recommended Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.