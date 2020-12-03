Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,211 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 38.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 4,929.2% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 27,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $118.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Regal Beloit Co. has a 52 week low of $51.99 and a 52 week high of $124.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $758.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.90 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Regal Beloit Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.14.

In other news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $50,177.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,333.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regal Beloit Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.