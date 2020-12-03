Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock Position Raised by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 23,611 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of Power Integrations worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 100.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,287,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $514,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656,180 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,192,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,037,000 after purchasing an additional 533,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 962,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,721,000 after purchasing an additional 58,070 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 87.7% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 929,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,494,000 after purchasing an additional 434,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Power Integrations by 92.9% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 605,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,553,000 after buying an additional 291,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $74.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.01 and its 200-day moving average is $87.22. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.02. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $74.29.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 45.94%. The firm had revenue of $121.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

POWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

In other Power Integrations news, Director Steven Sharp sold 28,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,997,686.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,426.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 50,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $3,263,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,087. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

