Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Position Lowered by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 46.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,113 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 87.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 4.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 15.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 59.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 16.6% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 20.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PDD shares. China Renaissance Securities raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Nomura raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.21.

PDD stock opened at $144.06 on Thursday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $155.61. The firm has a market cap of $160.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.16 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.00 and its 200-day moving average is $88.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 35.73% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 89.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

