PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PGT Innovations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

PGTI stock opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 1.41. PGT Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average of $16.94.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.58 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PGT Innovations will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PGT Innovations in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 402.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 47.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

