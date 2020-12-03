Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 1,870.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,013 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Personalis worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSNL. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Personalis by 85.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 118,714 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis in the second quarter valued at about $681,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Personalis by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,039,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,481,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSNL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Personalis in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Personalis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Personalis in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

In other Personalis news, major shareholder Llp Abingworth sold 115,541 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $3,361,087.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $56,008.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,545.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 531,690 shares of company stock worth $14,529,575 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL opened at $28.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.49 and a beta of 1.87. Personalis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $32.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.32.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.25 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 31.11% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. Analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

