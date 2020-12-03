PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 27,238 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of PCTEL worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PCTEL by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,862 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PCTEL by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 411,023 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 36,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PCTEL by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,386,124 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after buying an additional 85,990 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PCTEL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of PCTEL by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 18,171 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PCTEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of PCTI opened at $6.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.87 million, a PE ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.02. PCTEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $9.65.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 million. PCTEL had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 4.33%. Research analysts forecast that PCTEL, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. PCTEL’s payout ratio is 75.86%.

PCTEL Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wireless network antenna and testing solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

