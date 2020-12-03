PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Position Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,531 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of PagerDuty worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the first quarter worth $30,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 93.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in PagerDuty by 5,125.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PD stock opened at $34.28 on Thursday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $37.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.41 and a beta of 1.18.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.67 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 27.41% and a negative return on equity of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $241,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $1,257,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,631 shares of company stock valued at $7,166,804. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PD. ValuEngine downgraded PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Capital raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PagerDuty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

