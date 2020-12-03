Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Holdings Reduced by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 504,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,388 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.52% of Orchard Therapeutics worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORTX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 35,246 shares during the last quarter. Leap Investments LP bought a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 16,680 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 357,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 218,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Orchard Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Orchard Therapeutics stock opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.66. Orchard Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

