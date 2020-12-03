Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Omnicell worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Omnicell by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 1,430.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $108.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 95.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.24 and a 1 year high of $109.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $213.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.71 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 9.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $105,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at $11,410,221.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.34, for a total transaction of $1,580,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,023,899.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,235 shares of company stock valued at $2,961,600 over the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMCL. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.57.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

