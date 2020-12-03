O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 1,690 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,963 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $547,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 13,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $12.78 on Thursday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $220.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fulton Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

