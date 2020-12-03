O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $155,000 in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,482 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Separately, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of BBDO stock opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.63. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0032 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

