O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Workday by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Workday by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Workday by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 40,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Workday by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 27,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $18,551,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $285,735.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,762 shares of company stock valued at $45,594,651. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.00.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $225.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.00. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.75 and a 12-month high of $248.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a PE ratio of -120.55 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.