O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,030 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of First Internet Bancorp worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,959,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 605,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 68,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 64.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. First Internet Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average of $17.61. The firm has a market cap of $259.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.68. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $28.50.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.63. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

