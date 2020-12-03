O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $159,000 Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,294 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,766 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,738 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,738 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.6% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $78.12 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.33. The company has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. 140166 raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.61.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $30,983.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,351. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $53,169.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,786 shares in the company, valued at $719,662.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,986,802 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

