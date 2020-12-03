O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $154,000 Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 28.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.0% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.00.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $169.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $179.97.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.23 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The business’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

