O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $152,000 Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 542 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,023,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914,812 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $761,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,864,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $272.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.23, a PEG ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $282.98 and its 200 day moving average is $258.52. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $313.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VEEV. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. FBN Securities upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.25.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $691,427.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total transaction of $1,327,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,782.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,910 shares of company stock worth $6,628,634 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

