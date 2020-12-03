O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 756 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,041.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 185.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $176,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $217,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $243.18 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $135.78 and a one year high of $244.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.91.

