O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,967 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $41.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.43. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

APPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $31.50 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Christopher Thomas Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,030,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 327,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,239,251.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 84,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $2,038,498.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,035,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,967,334.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,432 shares of company stock worth $4,190,013. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.