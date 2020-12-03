Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock Holdings Lowered by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,902 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.92.

In other news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $148,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 284,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,280,549.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 16,380 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $268,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,198.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,380 shares of company stock worth $654,895 in the last 90 days. 2.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $17.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.88. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $28.60.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.19. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The company had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

