Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 52.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,902 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $5,535,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,590,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $3,259,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $3,423,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 18.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after purchasing an additional 104,172 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

In related news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 16,380 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $268,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $148,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 284,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,280,549.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,380 shares of company stock worth $654,895 over the last 90 days. 2.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKTR opened at $17.28 on Thursday. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.00.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. The company had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

