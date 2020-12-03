MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 822,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 34,959 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.00% of MRC Global worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MRC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 15.4% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

MRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on MRC Global in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.69.

Shares of MRC Global stock opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.42. MRC Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $14.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

