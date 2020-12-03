Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.6% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.0% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 244,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,301,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $123.73 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.92.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.75.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

