Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,311 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.3% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $215.37 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $1,628.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 327,542 shares of company stock valued at $72,624,113. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Summit Insights lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.09.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

