Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Madison Wealth Management’s Largest Position

Madison Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,978 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 7.2% of Madison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 230.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $215.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,628.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.16. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Summit Insights downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.09.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 327,542 shares of company stock worth $72,624,113. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

