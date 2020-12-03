Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lessened by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,292,052 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 127,441 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.5% of CI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of Microsoft worth $902,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.7% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,555 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 11,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% during the second quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 101,541 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 4.6% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,432 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 5.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 20,138 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $215.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,628.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.16. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 327,542 shares of company stock worth $72,624,113. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.09.

Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

