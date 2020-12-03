Michelangelo Volpi Sells 37,368 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 37,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $802,290.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michelangelo Volpi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Michelangelo Volpi sold 141,422 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $3,029,259.24.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Michelangelo Volpi sold 143,387 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $3,074,217.28.

On Monday, November 23rd, Michelangelo Volpi sold 210,470 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $4,529,314.40.

Sonos stock opened at $22.29 on Thursday. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $23.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.78, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.19 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in Sonos by 34.6% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 792,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,032,000 after buying an additional 203,558 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 2nd quarter worth $1,234,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 1,029.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 150,902 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,372,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 11.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 357,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SONO. TheStreet upgraded Sonos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Sonos from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

