Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,317 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Meritage Homes worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth $42,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 282.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Meritage Homes by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Meritage Homes from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.44.

In other news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total transaction of $98,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $297,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,917,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,080 shares of company stock valued at $696,610 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTH opened at $85.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.84. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $117.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

