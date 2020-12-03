Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,317 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Meritage Homes worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth $42,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 282.7% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $114.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zelman & Associates cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.44.

MTH opened at $85.27 on Thursday. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $117.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.57.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.42. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total transaction of $98,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $300,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,942,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,080 shares of company stock worth $696,610 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

