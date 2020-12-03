Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Takes Position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 62,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.22% of Lumber Liquidators at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 274.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 14,253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

LL stock opened at $28.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $811.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.59. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average of $20.32.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $295.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.63 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LL shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumber Liquidators has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Lumber Liquidators Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

