Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Takes $1.28 Million Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $89,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $43,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,748 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Ciena from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.14.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $45.67 on Thursday. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $61.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $976.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.49 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.