Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 4,776 Shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,776 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.36% of Verso worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 10,998 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Verso by 19.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Verso by 22.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 118,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 21,506 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Verso by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 21,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Verso by 196.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRS. BWS Financial upgraded Verso from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Kirt bought 10,000 shares of Verso stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $97,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Randy J. Nebel bought 15,000 shares of Verso stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $145,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VRS stock opened at $11.31 on Thursday. Verso Co. has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $19.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $381.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.89.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Verso had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.88 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verso Co. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is currently -210.53%.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

