Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 2,325 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 22.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 41.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 6.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

SANM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sanmina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $32.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.27. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.32. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 5,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $170,273.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,214.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

