Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 2,257 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.12% of Avanos Medical worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,649,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,858,000 after acquiring an additional 70,665 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 5.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,057,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,335,000 after buying an additional 104,925 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 7.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,667,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,005,000 after buying an additional 112,588 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 12.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,588,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,691,000 after buying an additional 179,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,600,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVNS shares. TheStreet upgraded Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avanos Medical from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Avanos Medical from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avanos Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock opened at $42.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46, a P/E/G ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $44.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.51.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.87 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

