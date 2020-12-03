Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 2,063 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,189 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 14.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Western Digital by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,899 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WDC. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, 140166 restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

WDC opened at $47.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.14 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

