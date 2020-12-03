Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Stock Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,377 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.22% of Travere Therapeutics worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 99.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 121.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 256.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $27,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,773.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $59,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,780.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,670 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wedbush started coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

RTRX stock opened at $23.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.23. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $24.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.49.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.15. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.13% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. Research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

