Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,862 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,732,000 after purchasing an additional 497,105 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at $615,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

LNC opened at $51.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 2.16. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $61.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.41.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LNC. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.