Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 395.8% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 101.1% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 914.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ROK opened at $246.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.43. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $267.48.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Barclays lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.47.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total transaction of $78,387.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Donato sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,208 shares of company stock valued at $13,490,709. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

