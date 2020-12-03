Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases Shares of 67,449 ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 67,449 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.23% of ChannelAdvisor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 247.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 324,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 231,025 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,473,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the third quarter worth approximately $3,035,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 1,358.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 218,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 203,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 2,734.0% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 186,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 180,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECOM opened at $14.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.58. The stock has a market cap of $421.66 million, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.12. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $35.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

ECOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. William Blair upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.72 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.04.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, CEO David J. Spitz sold 87,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $1,160,817.00. Also, Director M Scot Wingo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $699,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 243,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,731.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,275 shares of company stock worth $2,863,423. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

