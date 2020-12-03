Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases Shares of 55,640 Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 120.2% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 46,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 25,170 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 317.6% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 22,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 16,979 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 39.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 16,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 27.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 165,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 35,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $984,528.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at $715,528.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WY stock opened at $28.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 70.47 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

