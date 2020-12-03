Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 338 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Loews by 1.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Loews by 6.9% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 56.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Loews currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

L stock opened at $42.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.09 and its 200 day moving average is $36.23. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.