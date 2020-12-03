Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 3,185 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 51.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,006,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTS stock opened at $116.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.36 and a 200 day moving average of $95.71. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $120.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $383.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.25 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Watts Water Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $114,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,633.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $5,806,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,193 shares of company stock worth $6,858,341. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

