Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Makes New Investment in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 63,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 269.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 17,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 12,838 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in The Williams Companies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 247,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,806 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 336.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 558,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 204,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

WMB opened at $21.65 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $24.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average of $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 196.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMB. ValuEngine raised The Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.08.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

