Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Makes New Investment in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 34.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 49.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1,263.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $119.09 on Thursday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $70.57 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.81 and a 200-day moving average of $103.89.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.83%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Michael Patrick Shanley sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $425,052.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,198,952.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 9,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,167,127.50. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on RS. Bank of America upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

