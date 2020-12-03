Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Makes New Investment in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.12% of Meridian Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 422.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 21,172 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 51.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,105,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,747,000 after purchasing an additional 44,356 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Anthony P. Bihl III acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $88,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,520.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Meridian Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

VIVO opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.44. The firm has a market cap of $818.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.60. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $26.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $64.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.47 million. On average, analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bioscience Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

