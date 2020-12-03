Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Makes New Investment in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 157,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.33% of Global Medical REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GMRE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 431.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,662 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 12.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 730,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,866,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 38.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after buying an additional 183,442 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 31.0% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 627,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 148,645 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 26.6% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 616,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 129,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

GMRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

Shares of GMRE opened at $13.59 on Thursday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The company has a market capitalization of $654.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.94 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.