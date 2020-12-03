Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 64,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.13% of Surgery Partners as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,114,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Surgery Partners by 31.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,352,000 after acquiring an additional 423,371 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 32,145 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 26,497 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 283,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 15,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGRY opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.35. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.18). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,031. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGRY. Citigroup boosted their price target on Surgery Partners from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Surgery Partners from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Surgery Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.08.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

