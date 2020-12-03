Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 54.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,893 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDDY. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 272.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the third quarter worth about $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 19.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $81.38 on Thursday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $89.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.81.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.25 million. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, insider Nima Kelly sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $51,286.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,467,008.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $39,311.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,621 shares in the company, valued at $413,031.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,772 shares of company stock valued at $10,987,206 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GDDY. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, September 18th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.87.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

